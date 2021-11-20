Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $24,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,863,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 15,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 227,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.91. 13,532,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,461,514. The company has a market cap of $215.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $118.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.65.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $3,097,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 325,651 shares of company stock worth $37,293,688. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

