Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,264 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,215 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.3% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $33,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $769,163,000 after acquiring an additional 58,096 shares in the last quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 201,338 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,658,000 after acquiring an additional 20,740 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 562,045 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $119,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,327,000 after acquiring an additional 30,254 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.85.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total transaction of $5,215,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 762,126 shares of company stock valued at $212,258,614. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $301.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,758,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,076,626. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.85 billion, a PE ratio of 120.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

