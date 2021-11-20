Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,886 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $10,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.58. 1,550,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,900. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $168.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 69.86, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.20.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 195.78%.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 45,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $7,401,517.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,149 shares of company stock valued at $24,107,931 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

