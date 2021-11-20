Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 6,073 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,073 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in General Mills by 224.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,315,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in General Mills by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in General Mills by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,177,000 after buying an additional 2,114,798 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in General Mills by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,920,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,857,000 after buying an additional 1,393,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,991,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,342,000 after buying an additional 1,260,425 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,656,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.81. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

