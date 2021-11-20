Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,818 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.1% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $28,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 9,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 3,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.57.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 192,658 shares of company stock valued at $67,541,787 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $8.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $339.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,957,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $312.38 and a one year high of $401.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

