Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Up 30.7% in October

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the October 14th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $18.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 24.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 155,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,582 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 16.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 254,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 35,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $262,000.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

