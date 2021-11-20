Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Up 30.7% in October

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the October 14th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $18.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
