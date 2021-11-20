Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 6,288.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $97.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.12. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $72.83 and a 12-month high of $106.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WLK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.69.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total value of $63,585.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,356 shares of company stock valued at $932,178. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

