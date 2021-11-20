WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $215.57.

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE WEX opened at $136.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.27. WEX has a 12 month low of $135.42 and a 12 month high of $234.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WEX will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WEX by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,916,000 after purchasing an additional 791,028 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in WEX by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 608,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,122,000 after purchasing an additional 430,260 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP bought a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,909,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in WEX by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,119,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,212,000 after purchasing an additional 319,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WEX by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,596,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

