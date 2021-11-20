Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.85 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to report sales of $5.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.91 billion and the lowest is $5.79 billion. Whirlpool reported sales of $5.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year sales of $22.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.96 billion to $22.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $22.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.38 billion to $22.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.23.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $229.29 on Friday. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $171.33 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.52 and its 200 day moving average is $221.51. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

