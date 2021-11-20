Wilder World (WILD) Trading Up 37.4% Over Last Week

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Wilder World has a total market cap of $406.51 million and $24.54 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wilder World has traded up 37.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wilder World coin can now be bought for approximately $5.52 or 0.00009294 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wilder World alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00047579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.10 or 0.00220851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00089016 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

Wilder World (WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,683,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wilder World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wilder World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wilder World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.