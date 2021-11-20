Windsor Group LTD Buys 275 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,498 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST opened at $533.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $476.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $535.28. The company has a market cap of $235.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

