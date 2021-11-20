Windsor Group LTD Invests $1.04 Million in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. Windsor Group LTD owned approximately 1.03% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 126.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,967 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 108,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.53. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $34.50.

