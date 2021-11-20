Wing Finance (WING) Market Cap Reaches $40.23 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for about $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on popular exchanges. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $40.23 million and $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00076610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00090770 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,348.82 or 0.07345663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,227.19 or 1.00041674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

