Wing (WING) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One Wing coin can currently be bought for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular exchanges. Wing has a total market cap of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wing has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wing alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00071066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00074482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00092692 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,300.86 or 0.07329695 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,664.87 or 0.99978952 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.