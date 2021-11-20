WINk Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $433.71 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WINk has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One WINk coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011826 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $578.26 or 0.00984628 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

