WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NYSEARCA:WCLD) Shares Down 1.5%

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NYSEARCA:WCLD) shares were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $61.18 and last traded at $61.21. Approximately 241,201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 354,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.14.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.97.

