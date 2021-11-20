WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO) Shares Down 0.1%

WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO) fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.95 and last traded at $29.01. 3,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 15,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.04.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG owned about 1.37% of WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

