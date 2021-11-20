Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Short Interest Up 26.7% in October

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the October 14th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of Woolworths stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Woolworths has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Woolworths from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Woolworths Company Profile

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

