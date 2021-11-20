X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:USOI) Stock Price Down 2.3%

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:USOI) shares traded down 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.27. 1,662,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 537,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24.

