Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,347,000 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the October 14th total of 3,254,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,347.0 days.

Shares of XYIGF stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54. Xinyi Glass has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $4.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xinyi Glass from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

