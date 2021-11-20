XLMedia (LON:XLM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $51.90

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.90 ($0.68) and traded as low as GBX 42.36 ($0.55). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 43.40 ($0.57), with a volume of 742,423 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 76 ($0.99) target price on shares of XLMedia in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 49.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 51.90. The stock has a market cap of £113.96 million and a PE ratio of 144.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

In other news, insider Stuart Simms purchased 27,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £13,826.10 ($18,063.89). Also, insider Julie Markey purchased 14,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £5,999.28 ($7,838.10).

XLMedia PLC, a digital performance publisher, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns approximately 100 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

