YAM Reaches Market Cap of $7.83 Million (YAM)

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 20th. YAM has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YAM coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YAM has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YAM alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00047673 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.93 or 0.00219528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00089110 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YAM Coin Profile

YAM (YAM) is a coin. Its launch date was September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YAM is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.