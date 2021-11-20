yAxis Price Hits $5.01 on Top Exchanges (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One yAxis coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.01 or 0.00008645 BTC on exchanges. yAxis has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and $618,793.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, yAxis has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00069725 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00072164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00091531 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,228.23 or 0.07292645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,028.69 or 1.00085015 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About yAxis

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io

Buying and Selling yAxis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yAxis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yAxis using one of the exchanges listed above.

