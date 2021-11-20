Ycash Price Hits $0.62 on Major Exchanges (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Ycash has a market capitalization of $7.35 million and approximately $24,291.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ycash has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.21 or 0.00304398 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.42 or 0.00161168 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.43 or 0.00100391 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003385 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004392 BTC.

About Ycash

YEC is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,810,269 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.