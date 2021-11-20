YF Link Price Up 7.8% Over Last Week (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 20th. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for approximately $668.64 or 0.01129405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YF Link has a total market cap of $34.44 million and approximately $247,843.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YF Link has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YF Link alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00047590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.31 or 0.00220114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00089070 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YF Link Coin Profile

YF Link (CRYPTO:YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YF Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YF Link and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.