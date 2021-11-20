YooShi (YOOSHI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $771.56 Million

YooShi (CURRENCY:YOOSHI) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. YooShi has a market cap of $771.56 million and approximately $17.27 million worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YooShi has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YooShi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00070088 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00072849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00091037 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,372.15 or 0.07335498 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,487.03 or 0.99806057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About YooShi

YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official

