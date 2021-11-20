Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Trading Down 2.3%

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG) fell 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22. 3,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 17,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.18 million and a P/E ratio of -17.92.

Yorkton Equity Group Company Profile (CVE:YEG)

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate development company in Canada. It engages in the acquisition, development, and ownership of residential and commercial properties. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Yorkton Equity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yorkton Equity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.