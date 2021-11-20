YOU COIN Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $243,170.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00047500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.35 or 0.00221376 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00089084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

