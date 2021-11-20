YUMMY Market Cap Reaches $8.85 Million (YUMMY)

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One YUMMY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. YUMMY has a total market capitalization of $8.85 million and approximately $200,792.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YUMMY has traded down 15% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

YUMMY Coin Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,457,833,253 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

Buying and Selling YUMMY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUMMY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

