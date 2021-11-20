Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Post Earnings of -$1.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to post earnings per share of ($1.55) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.96). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.00) to ($6.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.29) to ($1.98). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALNY. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.07.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.00. The stock had a trading volume of 645,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,444. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $120.83 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,374 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $52,867,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,684,369,000 after purchasing an additional 224,569 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $36,329,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 523,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,882,000 after purchasing an additional 195,430 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

