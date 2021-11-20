Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Calithera Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

CALA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright cut Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair cut Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Calithera Biosciences news, CEO Susan Molineaux bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Orford sold 48,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $42,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 19.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 16,756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 20.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 199,317 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 75.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 240,955 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 44.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 17,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

