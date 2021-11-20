Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will announce ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.21). Central Garden & Pet reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 208%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $190,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 147.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after acquiring an additional 280,923 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 47.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 514,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,234,000 after acquiring an additional 165,530 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth approximately $7,746,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 47.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 191,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 61,620 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,333,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,571,000 after buying an additional 47,322 shares during the period. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $53.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average is $51.25. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $62.91.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

