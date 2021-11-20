Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Brokerages predict that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.95. DXC Technology reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

DXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

DXC stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.37. 1,876,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,266. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.78.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,803.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 20.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

