Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to Announce $0.75 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will announce $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.85. Great Western Bancorp also reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 41.34% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on GWB shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Great Western Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of GWB opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.56. Great Western Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 299,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 43,816 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,274,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,480,000 after purchasing an additional 311,601 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

