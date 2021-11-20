Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) will report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for GreenVision Acquisition’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenVision Acquisition will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.81) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GreenVision Acquisition.

Shares of HLBZ opened at $9.59 on Friday. GreenVision Acquisition has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $41.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32.

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

