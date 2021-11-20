Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is $0.22. Purple Innovation posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 328.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 29.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after buying an additional 1,627,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,666,000 after buying an additional 188,411 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 311.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,483,000 after buying an additional 2,645,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 22.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after buying an additional 527,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 21.5% in the second quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,119,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,969,000 after buying an additional 374,708 shares during the last quarter.

Purple Innovation stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.20. 2,539,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $815.20 million, a P/E ratio of 203.33, a PEG ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.22. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $41.08.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

