Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to Post $2.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to announce $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.01 and the highest is $2.06. J. M. Smucker posted earnings per share of $2.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will report full-year earnings of $8.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $8.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.61 to $9.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow J. M. Smucker.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SJM shares. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,996,000 after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 9.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 8.8% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 371,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,185,000 after acquiring an additional 29,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.31. 811,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.08 and a 200-day moving average of $128.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.70%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

