Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). Vascular Biogenics reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 3,546.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on VBLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vascular Biogenics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $134.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $3.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. 6.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

