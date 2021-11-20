Zacks: Analysts Expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to Post $0.98 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Bank OZK reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

NASDAQ OZK traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.28. The stock had a trading volume of 458,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,738. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.74. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $48.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 27.42%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,159,000 after acquiring an additional 315,066 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,797,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,094,000 after acquiring an additional 532,351 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 6.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,320,000 after acquiring an additional 145,862 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,160,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,098,000 after acquiring an additional 176,526 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,889,000 after purchasing an additional 39,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

