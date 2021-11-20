Zacks: Analysts Expect Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Cantaloupe reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cantaloupe.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.19 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTLP shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Cantaloupe stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $685.55 million, a PE ratio of -193.20 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Feeney purchased 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

