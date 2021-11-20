Zacks: Analysts Expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to Announce $1.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $1.80. Gilead Sciences posted earnings per share of $2.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $8.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $7.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.07.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $68.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,629,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,175,906. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.67. The company has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,273,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 459.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 85,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 70,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

