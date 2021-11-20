Zacks: Analysts Expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to post $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the lowest is $1.09 billion. Illumina posted sales of $953.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year sales of $4.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.00.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $379.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $410.79 and a 200-day moving average of $439.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina has a twelve month low of $297.21 and a twelve month high of $555.77.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $139,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,214,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 361 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $139,472.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,507 shares of company stock worth $6,036,169 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 90.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

