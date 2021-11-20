Zacks: Analysts Expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Infosys also reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $23.59 on Friday. Infosys has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $100.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Infosys by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Infosys by 21.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Infosys by 5.0% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in Infosys by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 36,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

