Zacks: Analysts Expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will report sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Palo Alto Networks posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.94.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total transaction of $5,512,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $760,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,418 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,460 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $530.34 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $287.12 and a 12 month high of $545.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $496.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.14. The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

