Zacks: Analysts Expect Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Perpetua Resources’ earnings. Perpetua Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Perpetua Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.57). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Perpetua Resources.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Perpetua Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Perpetua Resources from $14.50 to $12.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources in the first quarter worth $121,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources in the first quarter worth $128,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources in the second quarter worth $167,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources in the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Perpetua Resources by 297.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares during the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PPTA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.54. 69,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,882. Perpetua Resources has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $11.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24.

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

