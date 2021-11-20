Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) to Announce $0.98 EPS

Brokerages predict that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.02. Axos Financial reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,527,941.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $119,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Axos Financial by 124.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 536,225 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the first quarter worth $16,017,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Axos Financial by 20.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,906,000 after purchasing an additional 299,996 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in Axos Financial by 104.3% in the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 420,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,687,000 after purchasing an additional 214,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Axos Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,428,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,809,000 after purchasing an additional 152,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

AX stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.53. 138,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,714. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $32.48 and a 1 year high of $61.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

