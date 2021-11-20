Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Announce $7.75 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) will report earnings per share of $7.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.88 and the lowest is $7.67. Broadcom posted earnings per share of $6.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year earnings of $27.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.85 to $28.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $31.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.85 to $32.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.96.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $568.72 on Friday. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $382.70 and a 52 week high of $577.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $234.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $518.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $488.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.82%.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total transaction of $2,401,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 266,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,569,000 after buying an additional 121,626 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,458,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

