Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. Churchill Downs posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 515.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year earnings of $6.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.08 to $10.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHDN. Susquehanna cut their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.89.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.30. The stock had a trading volume of 125,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.97. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $174.53 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.667 per share. This represents a yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.