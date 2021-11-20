Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. Churchill Downs posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 515.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year earnings of $6.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.08 to $10.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHDN. Susquehanna cut their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.89.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.30. The stock had a trading volume of 125,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.97. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $174.53 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.667 per share. This represents a yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

