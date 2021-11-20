Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.46 Million

Equities analysts predict that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will report sales of $72.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.31 million. Inseego reported sales of $86.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year sales of $261.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $259.31 million to $262.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $304.10 million, with estimates ranging from $299.67 million to $307.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.30.

In other Inseego news, CEO Dan Mondor bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $68,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Inseego during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Inseego by 274.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74,652 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Inseego by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Inseego by 8.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Inseego by 138.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 72,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

INSG stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $752.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.56. Inseego has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $21.93.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

