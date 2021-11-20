Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Post -$1.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to announce ($1.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($1.39). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.29) to ($4.53). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.10) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. The business had revenue of $189.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.50) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.41.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $80.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.01 and its 200-day moving average is $79.36. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $65.30 and a 12-month high of $181.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

